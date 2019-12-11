1947-2019
Larry Gene Averett, 72, passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous five year battle with cancer on Friday December 6, 2019 in Springville, Utah. He was born on February 25, 1947 to Gene Ruel and Clara Bird Averett.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Legends Motorcycle Museum 1715 West 500 South in Springville at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019. Family and friends may visit Thursday December 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Spring Creek Mortuary 737 North Main Street, Springville, and at 10:00 am on Friday December 13, 2019 at Legends in Springville. Interment will be at the Payson Cemetery.