Larry Grant Gibson
Larry Grant Gibson, 63, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Lehi, Utah. He was born on May 29, 1958 to David Lynn Gibson and Agnita Joann Eskelsen in Murray, Utah. He married Kathryn Marie Gilham and they are the parents of five children.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 North 400 East, at 10:00 AM. Full obituary at wingmortuary.com.