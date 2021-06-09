Larry Joe Przybycien
Larry Joe Przybycien was born September 20, 1947 in Jamestown, North Dakota, and passed on June 5, 2021 in Spanish Fork, Utah. He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born to Stanley and Iona (Philbrick) Przybycien. Larry attended rural Lowery Township grade school and graduated from Sykeston Public High School where he participated in football (4), basketball (1), baseball (1), track (1), band (4), class play (2), and school paper (2). He then graduated from Valley City State College with a BS degree in secondary education with a major in English, and minors in Library Science and Physical Education. Larry taught Junior High English, geography, librarian and physical education at Tolna, ND, where he coached football, baseball, and basketball. They were great baseball teams. He also taught high school English, journalism, psychology, Physical Education and was librarian at Grace City High School. At Grace City, he coached girls' and boys' basketball, track and field. One year, he coached 89 basketball games. He coached a successful girls' basketball team.
After five years of teaching, Larry went into the aerospace/military industry by working at Western Gear/Lucas Western as a quality control inspector for twelve years. He worked on components and assemblies for Boeing, Gruman, Lockheed and Hughes Aircraft. Later, he moved to Spanish Fork, Utah, to be a quality source engineer for Hughes Aircraft specializing in the TOW missile launcher for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Later, he worked at a cabinet factory, an extrusion plant and a computer hardware and software solution center as a quality control inspector and warehouse/receiving lead. In retirement years, he worked in the dairy, recycling business and in the education field. He returned to teaching as a substitute teacher after a thirty-nine year absence. His special education students will be forever dear to his heart. He was better known to them as Mr. Sub or Grandpa.
In 1967, Larry married Rae Zimmerman and had three children. They were later divorced. In 1979, he married Janette Rudolph Quast and had one son together in addition to a step-daughter. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Janette, three siblings Stella Molstad (Duane), Stanley Jr (Terry) and Lynne Potter. He is also survived by five children Todd (Shelley) Lutz, Florida, Mary Calmus, Stacy (Chris) Johnson all of Sioux Falls, SD, and Lavonne Quast, Provo, Utah, and Andrew (Heidi) Vancouver, Wash. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Todd M. Jr. Przybycien, Cade Calmus, Brylee and Brayden Johnson, Tyerell, Jalair, Peyton, Bryton and Anastazja Przybycien. Fluffy, the cat, has been Larry's favorite companion. Larry's greatest satisfaction can be told by the names he was called throughout his life: "Farmer" always a farmer at heart, "Coach" 41 years of coaching, "Booster Man" fifteen years with the Spanish Fork High School football boosters, "Mr. Sub'' as substitute teacher especially with special ed students and the greatest name of all has been "Grandpa" for his nine beautiful grandkids. Larry enjoyed sports, fishing, camping, gardening, reading Louis L'Amour books, sitting in his outside rocking chair, shelling walnuts and just being outside especially with the grandkids.
Pallbearers are Gary Blacker, Troy Mortenson, Phil Morgan, Derek Shelley, Kim Ellingson, Steve Tibbs, Eugene Rudolph and Zachary Rudolph. Honorary pallbearers are all the grandchildren. Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork will be directing memorial services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to pancreatic cancer research.