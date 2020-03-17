Larry Mize

1945 — 2020
Larry J Mize, 74, of Centerville, passed away on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born on December 5, 1945 in Provo, Utah to Cora Williamson Mize. He spent most of his childhood in Provo where he attended elementary and junior high school. He graduated from Dugway High School in 1964 where he was student-body president and excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. Larry graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in civil engineering and from Utah State University with a master’s degree in engineering. He lived in Centerville for 43 years.
Larry retired from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality in 2002 where he worked for more than 30 years and had many cherished friends and colleagues. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fly fishing, camping and traveling with family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife Pauline; daughters Nicole Stone (Scott) and Jennifer Wiser (Darren); step-children Adrienne Ames (Merlin Thomas) and Anthony Ames (Sher); 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sister Debbie Davis (Roger) and brother Randy Mize (Lynna); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved boxer Barbie. Preceded in death by his mother and sisters Kay Penrod and Dianna Stephenson.
The family thanks the many doctors and caregivers at Huntsman Cancer Institute and CNS Hospice for their loving care of Larry while he bravely fought pancreatic cancer.
A private celebration of Larry’s life will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter or your favorite charity in Larry’s name.