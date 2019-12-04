1977-2019
Lars Peter Holden Johnson passed away, age 42, Thanksgiving morning, November 28th, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Provo, Utah September 26, 1977. He was the fourth child, being born 12 years after his next closest sibling. His unique position in the family, along with his very blonde hair, bright blue eyes and quick wit, gained him as much love and attention as any kid could handle. We all have memories of that little kid rolling his dad’s long handled paint roller endlessly up and down our property.
Peter graduated from Mountain View High School in1995. “Taco” was part of that close knit soccer team which included his best of friends and best of times. Soccer was his passion (surely due to his Danish blood) even though a near fatal soccer injury, at age 17, landed him in the hospital for months.
Elder Peter Johnson was called to, and faithfully served a full-time mission to Iowa, Des Moines for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2003-2005. He has always held tight to his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Peter’s other passion was art! He loved art, and his collegiate art classes of every kind. He greatly appreciated visiting art museums from Springville to Paris. He painted many original oil paintings, but we would’ve loved to have seen more, many more. He developed his painting career under the tutelage of his very own dad. They spent their days joking, laughing, teaching and learning as they painted the town red . . and any other color they could find.
Peter is survived by his loving parents Howard Ray & Tove Holden Johnson, his brother Allan Holden (Heidi) Johnson, his sister’s Anne Marie Holden Johnson Means, and Kirsten Holden Johnson (Jay) Edwards. He sadly leaves behind nieces and nephews; Cari, Soleil, Jesse, Tessa, Kirstie, Holden, Dresden, Harper and Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint chapel at 1105 West 600 South in Orem, Utah, 84058, Saturday December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation hour at the chapel starting at 10:00 a.m.