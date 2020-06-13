1936-2020
LaRue Forsey Mitchell, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Payson, Utah to Ruel and Marie Forsey. She married Paul Holt Mitchell in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 24, 1954. She is survived by her children, Gordon (Cherie), Bruce (Patti), Kathy Davis, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother Allen (Diane) Forsey, sisters RaNae (Jack) Etherington and Joeleen (Richard) Young. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Holt Mitchell, and grandsons Chad & Cody Mitchell.
LaRue worked for First Security Bank as a bank teller for 25 years. She had many hobbies. She loved bowling, camping and fishing with family and friends. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a huge Dodger & Jazz fan. She enjoyed all sports. She also took great pride in her yard and garden. Her family was her entire world. “We will miss you mom and Grandma”.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a viewing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Heber Valley Funeral Home located at 288 North Main Street, Heber City, UT. A graveside service will follow at the Heber City Cemetery located at 680 North 550 East, Heber City, UT. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of LaRue at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.