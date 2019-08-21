1924-2019
Our wife and mother Laura Adams Hammond, 95, of Pleasant Grove passed away Saturday August 17, 2019. She was born March 15, 1924 in Pleasant Grove to Benjamin Franklin and Margaret Adamson Adams. She is the eighth of nine children.
Laura grew up in Pleasant Grove and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. During World War II, Laura served her county as a Corporal in the United State Marine Corps. After her service she attended Utah State Agricultural College where she met and married her husband Victor W. Hammond on January 8, 1948. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Their service with the United States Air Force, the US government, and other opportunities took them to various places throughout the United States with their three children. Her life of giving and devotion to Jesus Christ provided an untarnished legacy to her children and the next generations.
She is survived by her husband and children; Steve (Vicky) Hammond, Jo Ann (Dale) Munk, and Michael (Keeta) Hammond, 15 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and her sister Margaret Thorne.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Stake Center Chapel, 275 East 500 South, Pleasant Grove, UT. Family and friends may attend viewings, also at the Pleasant Grove Stake Center, on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 72.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children’s Hospital.