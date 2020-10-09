Laura Geniel Adams Pino
Laura Geniel Adams Pino, 87, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully crossed through the veil at 7:45 am on October 8, 2020. Although we are devastated with grief, we are joyous with the knowledge that she is once again with family and loved ones.
Mom was born on March 9, 1933 in Orem, Utah to Joe and Blanche Kleinman Adams, the 8th of 9 children. While very young, she battled Rheumatic fever and after that, was handled very carefully by all. Everyone pitched in to help her complete her chores and keep her safe. Other than that one time that her sisters took her to the outhouse and she fell in, which was her favorite memory ever!
Mom worked at the BBQ pit in Provo, while working there, she was introduced to Jim Pino. On February 21, 1955, they were married in Las Vegas, NV. They were married a total of 5 times, each one more romantic than the last. But Mommy's favorite was being sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple on September 29, 2009.
Moms greatest joy were her children, Jennie and Jimmy, who were adopted in 1964 and 1965. If mom and daddy could have had children, they would have had 20. But they were adored by many children who called them Grandpa and Grandma Pino through their bowling, work and church participation. Mom was the energy in every room, famously never having a bad word for anyone. Her influence has seen no boundaries, as she was kind and loving and had the best advice for everyone.
Many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends were added to the household if they were in need of a safe harbor. Mom's arms, home and kitchen were open to all needing love, knowledge, advice and a divine spaghetti dinner anytime they would need it.
Geniel worked at Barbizon Sewing Company, where she was a floor supervisor, she quit there when she adopted Jennie and was a stay at home mom until Jimmy was in school. Then, she went to work for our grade school, first as an aide in Jimmy's class and then in the lunch room. She was promoted when Timpview High School opened and served as the Lunch Manager there until her retirement. She was known for being an amazing boss lady by everyone.
Mom was the most gifted seamstress, making most of her family's clothes for many years, including matching outfits to the horror of both children at times. She has crocheted many blankets, doilies and dolls over the years and there are not many of her family or friends that don't have a special doilie or wash cloth in their homes.
Years of camping, fishing and of course bowling were enjoyed by Geniel and Jim, with mom following daddy anywhere there was a bowling tournament and him following her to any School Lunch conference. The two could be seen hugging, kissing and pinching butts and set an example of true, devoted love to all.
Geniel has spent her last years living with her daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Tim Burningham in Spring Lake, Utah. In recent adventures, she enjoyed camping and rides in the family Jeep, even rafting down the Flaming Gorge river last summer! She was always outside on her porch counting the cars, walnuts and cats. Jennie and Geniel were able to take many trips together, including Hawaii, Mexico and many temple stops in the states.
Geniel is survived by her loving daughter Jennie (Tim), Spring Lake, Utah, grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Burningham, Nikki Capson, Brandy Thomas, Claire (Jared) Jardine, Josh (Cydnee) Pino and Brea Batchelder, 7 Great grandchildren, Shawn, Steven, Everett, Nixon, Ryder, Fyndley and Sadie Mae, sister Inez Marchbanks and brother, Kay Adams. She was preceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, son, James Casey (Jimmy) Pino, siblings Mae Lyn Adams Peterson, John Franklin Adams, David Klein Adams, Eva Fern Adams Nuttall, Lyle Adams Clinger and Joseph Dan Adams.
Geniel requested that no services be held, therefore a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com