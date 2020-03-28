LaVerl Satterthwaite Jacobsen Barrett

1920-2020
Elva LaVerl Satterthwaite Barrett, 99, of Alpine passed away surrounded by her family in Lehi, Utah March 23, 2020 six weeks short of her hundredth birthday. Born May 9, 1920 the daughter of Victor Bartlett Satterthwaite and Elva Alice Pope. She grew up on a farm in Pickleville tending sheep, getting hay in, milking cows and riding horses. She graduated from North Rich High School with a senior class of 9.
She married Darrell Jacobsen in 1938 in Logan, Utah, he preceded her in death in 1961. She later married Jeffrey V. Barrett in 1964 in San Diego, California and he too preceded her in death in 1997. She loved her boys and always set a great example as to how we should live.
Mom loved to crochet baby blankets, making afghans for family and friends. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, watching Jeopardy and Price is Right and was always taking pictures with her camera and spending the summers in Garden City. She loved to travel especially to Branson, MO and to return to her “home” for the summer in Bear Lake. Mom and Jeff moved to Alpine in 1987 to be closer to family and Alpine came to be her new home and they loved her new ward family.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She will be remembered for her quiet faithful strength, her sense of humor and never forgetting birthdays.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Alice) Jacobsen, Lloyd (Jennifer) Jacobsen, Bill (Ann) Jacobsen, Brad (Liz) Barrett, Larry (Janee) Barrett, Scott (Linda) Barrett; 31 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister Ione Wilde. She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, a son Bart, a great-granddaughter, and her siblings Wanda Satterthwaite, Thelma Johnson, and Robert Satterthwaite.
Private family services will be held in the Garden City Cemetery. Please share a memory or condolence at www.andersonmortuary.com.