LaVerne Clinger Penrod, 97, of Genola, Utah, passed away on February 16, 2020. LaVerne was born on February 20, 1923 in Lakeview, Utah to Martin Albert and Tenie Johnson Clinger. She attended Lincoln High School where she excelled in debate and was voted Most Preferred Girl two years in a row. She graduated with Top Honors in 1941. She worked in the library at BYU where she could attend classes for one year. After marrying she was employed at the Provo Telephone Company as a telephone operator for 10 months until they started a family.
On December 9, 1942 she married Cloward Stubbs Penrod in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they were blessed with 9 children, 40 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren
LaVerne loved to cook, read, travel, and do family history. She loved nature and the mountains and loved to take trips with her family whenever they could leave the farm and dairy. She and Cloward learned how to ski when they were 60 years old. They especially loved skiing at Sundance in Provo Canyon. LaVerne has always had the most beautiful penmanship and wrote such wonderful descriptive letters to her missionary sons and grandchildren. She loved her family, they were everything to her. From an early age her deepest desire was to create a loving home, first as the youngest child of her parents and later with her own growing family.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings, but she especially enjoyed working in the primary for over 35 years. She loved the little children! Later in life she enjoyed working in the Extraction Program and doing Family History
LaVerne is survived by her children Brent (Sandy) Penrod, DeLee (Brian) Winegar, Colleen (Dean) Rasmussen, Bill (Kim) Penrod, Wayne (Diana) Penrod, Ron (Jeaneen) Penrod.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cloward, daughters Margie (William) Hurst, Lynnae (Brent) Hill, and son John Dee (Donalee) Penrod, her parents, 5 siblings, and grandsons Brennan Haskell and Tyler Palmer.
The family would like to express a special thank you to A Plus Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care and support they have given our Mother.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Genola LDS Chapel, 50 North Main Street, Genola, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. A viewing will also be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the same church. Interment will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, 4800 North 650 East, Provo, Utah.
