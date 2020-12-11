LaVon Phillips Fullmer
1932 ~ 2020
LaVon Phillips Fullmer was born December 30, 1932. She quietly exited this mortality December 7, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born to Kenneth Glen Phillips and Lucy Adams Phillips in American Fork, Utah. She was the 6th of 10 children: Glen, Stan, Edith, Ralph, Dean, LaVon, Don, Phil, Robert, and Larry. Growing up during the Great Depression, LaVon developed resourcefulness, love of family, determination, hard work and kindness.
After LaVon graduated from American Fork High School, LaVon met Melvin Bliss Fullmer. After returning from his mission, Bliss enrolled at BYU for Winter quarter. One of his classes was beginning shorthand. In his words, ''There were about 45 students in the class; 40 of them girls. I noticed one in particular because of her pretty smile and natural ease." Bliss later confessed, he thought LaVon was totally out of his league! But as fate goes, Melvin Bliss Fullmer and LaVon Phillips were married and eternally sealed October 10, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
LaVon and Bliss were blessed with one daughter and six sons: Kristine Fullmer Jensen (Jerry Jensen), Melvin Brent Fullmer (deceased) (Barbara Venrable), Philip Von Fullmer (Cathy Waite), Scott Alan Fullmer (Susan Gurr), Douglas Dale Fullmer (Amy Eversole), Chad B Fullmer (Susan Bell) and Don L Fullmer (Jana Bratcher). LaVon is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
LaVon is remembered as a woman of strength and compassion for all people and her tenderness, devotion to her husband Bliss and their children, quick wit and cheerful disposition.
The Lavone family would like to extend a special Thank You to Envision Home Health care & Hospice, for their tender care and support.
Funeral services for LaVon will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the American Fork 3rd Ward Chapel, located at 165 North 350 West, American Fork, Utah. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend can participate via broadcast: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/americanforkutahhillcreststake
Interment will be at American Fork Cemetery.