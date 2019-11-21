1930 — 2019
LaVon Rasmussen Nuttall, our beloved mother and friend, passed away in her cherished home with her family on November 19, 2019.
LaVon was born on April 2, 1930, to Edward Harris Rasmussen and Juel Estella Callister in Fillmore, Utah. She was the fifth child out of eight in the family. After moving to Provo, she attended Farrer Junior High and graduated from Provo High School where she was a cheerleader. She enrolled at BYU and enjoyed her classes. In 1949, LaVon married her high school sweetheart, Douglas K. Nuttall, and together they had five children. The family moved into the house that Doug built in Provo in 1957. Mom made our house a home where everyone was warmly welcomed and loved.
Doug and LaVon loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors. For many years, they wintered in Arizona or Palm Springs. Some of our family’s fondest memories are from camping trips to Hobble Creek Canyon and Fish Lake.
Mom was passionate about golf. As a member of the Timpanogos Ladies Golf Association and Riverside Country Club Ladies Golf Team, she traveled around the state for her matches. She loved teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play the game and still has many pointers taped inside her kitchen cupboards.
LaVon was artistic in all areas of her life. She loved to paint, garden, arrange flowers and keep a beautiful home. Many of her paintings adorn the walls of our homes.
Mom was sealed to her husband and children in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Provo Temple on August 11, 2018.
LaVon is preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; her husband, Doug; her son, Scott; her grandson, Daniel; and her great-grandson Kaleb. LaVon is survived by her sister, Hope Prestwich; her brother, Wayne Callister; her children, Christine (Clint) Williams, Boyd Nuttall, Brent (JoAnn) Nuttall, and Reed (Karen) Nuttall; 23 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren. We will miss mom’s unconditional love and the joy she brought into all of our lives.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 Stadium Avenue, Provo. Visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the services on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.