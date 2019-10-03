1943 – 2019
Lawrence E. Shimada, 76, of Orem, Utah passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Timpanogos Health and Hospice in Orem. Lawrence was born August 16, 1943 in Cody, Wyoming to Harry M Shimada and Yoneko B Shimada. He is a graduate of Orem High School.
Lawrence was the owner and operator of Shimada Excavation and Construction in Orem. He enjoyed this work and maintained and repaired all of his own equipment. Lawrence also enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Conrad S Shimada.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.