Lawrence John Morton

1938 - 2021
Larry Morton (Mort) passed away on Feb 12th, 2021 at the age of 82, in Mesquite, NV. He was born in Rock Springs, WY on June 19th, 1938 to Lawrence and Margret Morton. He married Faye Hutchings and together they had 4 children. They were later divorced. Mort worked hard his whole life. Working many years at General Refractories, where he retired from. He also co-owned/operated two successful businesses. He spent a lot of his time guiding Pheasant Hunts in South Dakota. Dad had a saying with many situations in life: "You don't know how high they are until you shoot at em!" and another favorite: "You think it's easy out there?" He then moved to Mesquite, NV full time. Where he thoroughly enjoyed playing poker with his friends. Dad leaves behind his 2 sons, Keith Morton and Jeff (Shirleen) Morton and his daughter, Annette (Cory) Merryweather. 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Christy, his parents and two sisters. We will have a Celebration of Life in April, 2021 in Mesquite, NV. His favorite place to be. We will miss all the fun times we had with you dad! We love you!