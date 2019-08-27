1930 — 2019
Lawrence Joseph Sorensen 89, was united after 32 years with the love of his life, Norma Jean Hart. Larry passed away on August 24, 2019 from natural causes. He was born May 4, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho to Joseph Elver and LeeEtta Dustin Sorensen. He graduated from Pocatello High which is where he met Jean. They were married on June 18, 1948 and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 3, 1952. Larry and Jean raise 6 children: Michael, Brent, SuAnne, Tammy, Christopher and Scott. They had a wonderful life together hunting and enjoying the great out of doors. Larry loved being involved in Jeans many productions, taking care of all the background details. They made a great team by working together! He was known for giving away all that he had… even the shirt off his back! He has a great love for his own brothers and sisters and was known for doing his best to watch out for each of them. Larry is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in many callings. He enjoyed teaching the gospel most of all, and was everyone’s favorite teacher. He understood how to teach “the Saviors way”. Larry is known for his unconditional love to all. And had the most incredible positive attitude no matter what the circumstance.
Larry and Jean have 25 grandchildren & 24 great-grandchildren which they cherish! We love you Dad and are excited you have reunited with our Beautiful Mother! Thank you for doing your best and for making us feel loved! Our family would like to express gratitude to Chris, Cathy, Kyler, Tanner, Breanna and the Angels at “Maple Creek Home Health and Hospice” for the loving care that they gave our Father.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Draper LDS church 13366 S. 1300 E. Draper, Ut. where a viewing will be held from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment- Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Ut.
