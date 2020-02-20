Lawrence “Lolly” Thompson

1932-2020
Lawrence Thompson passed away peacefully Sunday evening, February 16, 2020, surrounded by family at the Bennion Veterans Home in Payson, Utah. He was born in Provo on April 3, 1932, the eighth of eleven children, to Bernice and Thomas Leo Thompson. At the age of four, his family moved to Payson where Lolly resided the rest of his nearly 88 years. He graduated from LDS Seminary and Payson High, then a few months later married Ruth Aitken on August 1, 1951. After their first year of marriage, the couple spent two years apart as Lolly served in the Army during the Korean War. In July of 1960 they welcomed their first son, Rickie, and were thrilled to add three more boys in the five following years after going almost a decade without children.
Lolly was employed by Ironton Steel, Tote Gote, Carefree Campers and spent 30-plus years as a journeyman plumber for Brown Plumbing and J & S Mechanical. As the father of four boys, he enjoyed playing basketball, coaching little league, deer hunting, farming, and ATV riding. A true horseman, he was a longtime member of the Wakara Riding Club and enjoyed going for rides with family and friends long after his retirement in 1995.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lolly was never afraid to share his testimony of the Savior, nor did he shy away from service in the church. He enjoyed serving as ward clerk, elders quorum president, executive secretary, bishop, and a member of the stake high council. One of the callings he loved most was that of ordinance worker in the Provo Temple.
Lolly’s grandchildren will remember him for his 3-wheeler and horseback rides, birthday “lickins,” and his famous salutation: “See ya when I see ya, and not before!” His daughters-in-law will miss his incessant need to scare them with a hearty “Hey!” whenever they enter the house, while his sons will remember him as a no-nonsense spiritual leader who didn’t mince words and let anyone know where he stood on everything from foul language to giving an honest day’s work. With Lolly there was no gray, only black and white. When it came to family, work, God and country, he gave his all.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents: Bernice Sellers and Thomas Leo Thompson; his siblings: Dorothy, Leo, Jessie, Archie, James, Jarvie, Naomi, and Richard; his son Marvin; and grandson Brady.
He is survived by “Ruthie,” his loving wife of 68 years; his sons: Rick (Dena), Rod (Chris), Darrell (Lori); and his sisters: Donna Baker and Weltha Johnson. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who love him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, at 12:00 p.m. in the West Mountain 2nd Ward chapel, 902 West 400 North, Payson, UT. A viewing will precede the services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the Payson Cemetery.
The family would like to extend its sincerest thanks to the Bennion Veterans Home staff for the love and care shown to Lolly his last two months of life.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.