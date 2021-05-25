Layne Farrell Blatter May 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Layne Farrell BlatterLayne Farrell Blatter, 81, passed away on May 20, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Payson.www.walkermemorials. com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Layne Farrell Blatter Walker Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Com See what people are talking about at The Community Table!