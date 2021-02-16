Layne Ross Robinson
born July 2, 1960 - February 9, 2021
With sadness we mourn the passing of Layne Ross Robinson, 60, who passed away on February 9th 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born July 2, 1960 in American Fork, Utah to Stanley Wayne Robinson and Lola Donna Ross Robinson. He graduated from American Fork High School, where his passion for set building began. He continued with a 40+ year career in the scenery business as a Construction coordinator and foreman working on theatre, movie, television and commercial sets. Layne was dedicated to his craft and in so shared his passion and talents with set builders artisans and craftspeople, as a teacher a mentor and a friend. He loved traveling and helping any and all people with projects and problems. He devoted his life to serving others without the acceptance of compensation or recognition. The only thing bigger than the hole he will leave in our hearts is the impact he has made on the people around him. Everywhere he went, he made the world a better place.
Layne is survived by his mother Donna, siblings Terri (Jim) Rigby, Brad (Glenda) Robinson, Jamie (Victor) Valdez, Joni (Cameron) Yates, 21 nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Stanley and nephew Gary Rigby.
A come and go celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 3-6PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 E. 100 N. American Fork. Please go to andersonmortuary.com to schedule a visitation time and to share a memory of Layne on the tribute wall or bring a written memory to the celebration. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers please do something nice for someone as Layne would have done.