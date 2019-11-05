LaZell Druce

1927 — 2019
LaZell was born June 21, 1927 in Springville, Utah to Jacob and Permelia Felix, the youngest of six children.
LaZell graduated from Springville High School, attended University of Utah and BYU. She married Robert Duke and later divorced. In 1980 LaZell married Morris Druce, LaZell and Morris loved to travel together. LaZell worked many years at P.E. Ashton Co. and later at Harmon’s Cadillac where she retired.
LaZell passed away October 31, 2019, in Springville, Utah, with her children by her side. Many heartfelt thanks to iCare Hospice, Paul and Cami. And to Heritage Gardens of Springville, Rebecca, Ted, Jackie and Holly, and all the staff who provided so much love, comfort and friendship to LaZell and her family.
Sincere gratitude to all the friends and neighbors for the love and support, the visits, cards, and phone calls, she appreciated and loved you all.
LaZell is survived by her children Marcy Duke and Brian (Pam) Duke, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. LaZell was preceded in death by Morris, her parents, siblings, and grandson Ryan Hansen.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.