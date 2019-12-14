Leah Alberta Gurr Kocherhans

1943-2019
Leah Kocherhans returned to her Heavenly Father on December 10, 2019. She grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah where she attended school. She met this boy in seminary, named Arvil, and that was it. They’ve been together ever since. They were married in the Manti Temple on April 26, 1963.
Leah was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and strived with all her heart to instill in her children the doctrines of the kingdom. She was known to be a friend to all and anxious to serve any and all in need.
Leah is survived by her husband, Arvil; children, Lisa (Tom) Rock of Clinton, Holly (Michael) Berry of Salt Lake City, Monica (Jason) Anderson of South Ogden, Tama (Rob) Congdon of Pocatello; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, DeLoy and Thelma Gurr, and her sister, Elaine.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Clinton 6th Ward Chapel at 2223 N 1000 W Clinton, UT at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held the preceding evening December 15, 2019 at Myers Mortuary at 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to services at the church.
She will be laid to rest in the Clinton City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.