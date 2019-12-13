Leah Garbett

Leah Ruth Stubblefield Garbett, age 80 of Eureka Utah, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 in Payson Utah.
Leah is survived by her daughter Teresa (Evans) Long, daughter-in-law Pat Garbett, brother Dan (Karen) Stubblefield, brother Chuck Brackenbury, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Max, Monday December 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the Eureka City Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.