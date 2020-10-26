LeAnn Ince
1958 - 2020
LeAnn Ince, lovingly known as Favorite Aunt LeAnn, Favorite Grandma, and Grandma Boo Boo, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep October 16th at the young age of 61. She was home in Henderson, Nevada with her cat Dexter.
Originally from Pleasant Grove Utah, LeAnn moved to the Las Vegas area in the late 90s to be closer to her children. LeAnn was made of sugar, lots of spice, and everything nice. She was independent and a hard worker. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She spent her time stocking their shelves with whatever case-lot sale she could find, enjoying Sunday family dinners which always included playing Phase 10 until she won, showering them with gifts, and ensuring she never missed a birthday or holiday. Those skills spilled over to her friends and co-workers as well. She enjoyed crime shows, long phone calls with her family and close friends, and lovingly sharing stories of her siblings. She had a talent for sewing, always making quilts to keep everyone warm, and more recently, masks to keep everyone safe. She would give openly to anyone she found in need - even giving away her own car to a pregnant neighbor one Christmas. LeAnn loved freely and unconditionally. Her heart was bigger than the world and she showed that in all she did. She always ensured everyone was taken care of before herself - That's the kind of person she was.
We will miss her immeasurably, but find comfort in knowing she is now reunited in heaven with her beloved son, our brother Shaun. He was ever-present in her heart and mind. LeAnn is preceded in death by her son Shaun, father Charles, mother Marcelle, as well as two sisters, Linda and Janea.
LeAnn is survived by her children Gabriel, Kiley, and Amnesty; two daughters-in-law Kandace and Marla; her inherited son Daniel; and 9 beautiful grandchildren Shaun, Alissa, Marcella, Lexi, Mckinney, Alivia, Thomas, Charlie, and Danielle.