LeAnn Smith
Oct 14, 2020

LeAnn Smith
1956 - 2020

LeAnn Smith 64, daughter of Floyd B and Lucy Whitear Smith, passed away October 12, 2020 in Provo, Utah.

Condolences may be shared at:www.premierfuneral.com