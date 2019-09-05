1938 - 2019
Lee Hone Johnson passed away, Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born in Spanish Fork, Utah to Mary LaRue Hone and Alvin Lamar Fullmer on August 15, 1938.
He lived all his life in Spanish Fork. His mother divorced and married Edward Anthon Johnson who raised him from the age of two.
Lee loved working with sheep and doing hard work, putting in fences and hauling hay.
He married Denise Bowen on December 12, 1957 and they were later sealed on December 12, 1963 in the Manti Temple.
He loved working with wood, and made many picture frames, wood carvings and walking sticks. He also made model cars and trains. He loved camping, hunting, looking for arrowheads, fishing in Flaming Gorge and going to Canada to hunt bears.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; sons, Jeff (Yvonne), Blake (Kim), Steven, and daughter, Carolyn (Bret) Mendenhall; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Lynne (Owen) Harrison, and Julie (Dave) Christiansen.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother Kent, and sister Karen.
The family would like to thank his daughter-in-law, Kim. She was a great help, not only for Lee but to Denise and the family also. We would also like to thank Active Home Health and Hospice, especially Sasha and Stacy for their caring service.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon Ridge Stake Center Chapel, 1911 East 1850 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Thursday evening, September 5, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, and on Friday morning at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
