Lee (Sonny) Vacher
Lee (Sonny) Vacher, 87, of American Fork, Utah passed away peacefully at his home, which he built 52 years ago. He was born May 25, 1934 in Provo, Utah, to Leon T Vacher and Reva Peck Vacher.
After graduating from American Fork High School, Lee ventured to Alaska where he was employed at the Homer airport. While working there he was drafted into the Army where he served in France and western Europe for two years. After returning home from the service, he worked for his uncle Tom Peck driving trucks and working in the construction industry, later working for Hercules Aerospace and Kennecott Copper.
Sometime later, Lee decided to follow the long tradition of his ancestors, and go into the sheep business, running bands of sheep across Utah and Nevada for over 27 years before he retired. Not being one to sit idle for long, Lee decided it was time to venture into the cattle business for another 5 years before he decided to try his hand at retirement a second time at the age of 80.
Lee never married, but he called many a friend and affected the lives of all who knew him. He was known to have shaped and molded the lives of many of his nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Marilyn Christensen, all of American Fork. He is survived by his brother Dan E (Gladys) Vacher of Green River, and his sister Candace Rhoades of American Fork, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will precede the Funeral Services Monday, August 2nd 2021 beginning at 10:30 to 11:40 funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located 270 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Interment to be in the Provo City Cemetery.