Leesa blackley phelps
1957 - 2020
Leesa passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2020. She was a very loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Born in orem ut but residing in Henderson Nv. She was an avid runner and participated in the Boston, provo, and st George marathons. She was active in the lds church and enjoyed activities with her family. Leesa is survived by her mother Darline Blackley, husband Neil phelps jr., her 7 children Kayli Phelps Clements (Arnold), Neil "ross" phelps, parker phelps, Alexander phelps, Taryn phelps, Shane phelps, and Dash phelps. Her two sisters Monica petro (mike) and Nyki dobson (sean). Her grandson Skyler nielsen as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.