Leesa Jan Blackley Phelps
1957 - 2020
Leesa Jan Blackley Phelps, our beloved sister, daughter, wife, mother, and friend passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father unexpectedly on December 26th. She was born March 22, 1957 in Provo, Utah to Demoyne and Darline Blackley. She was a graduate of Orem High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University.
Leesa was a champion for the underdog. She was someone you wanted in your corner because in her own stubborn, endearing way she refused to let you fail. She spent her time advocating for children with special needs ensuring that they received an appropriate education. Leesa ran through life, completing dozens of marathons, including the Boston Marathon on multiple occasions. She lived her life the way she ran, full speed ahead, ready to take on the hardest mountain.
She was the cornerstone of her family, preceded in death by her dad Demoyne and her two sisters Pamela Manka, and Terri Lynn Blackley. She tragically leaves behind the love of her life and partner of 40 years, her husband, Neil Robertson Phelps Jr. and her beloved children: Kayli Clements (Arnold), Neil III "Ross", Parker, Alexander, Taryn, Shane, and Dash. She is survived by her mother Darline Blackley, and her sisters: Monica (Michael) Petro, and Nyki (Sean) Dobson. A celebration of life will be held for the family on Saturday, February 6th, at 11:00 AM at the Midway LDS Chapel, 1102 S Center St, Midway, UT 84049. The services will be live streamed for out of state family and friends on the Zoom link below:
https://zoom.us/j/98551187026?pwd=d
GllZG9qdmYxYkNGYTNxa0hRSEVUZz
09
Meeting ID: 985 5118 7026
Passcode: 867024