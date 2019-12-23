Leif Aaron Coty and Mary Ann (Poulsen) Carter

Mary Ann Poulsen Carter and her husband Leif Aaron Coty Carter, died on December 14, 2019 as a result of a tragic one-car accident in New Mexico. Mary Ann (age 34) is the daughter of Lyle Kent and Nancy Clayton Poulsen and was born August 31, 1985, in Orem, Utah. Mary Ann is survived by her parents and sisters Lora Lee and Eliza Kathryn, and is proceeded in death by 2 sisters Hannah and Christine, and a brother Jared. Leif (age 40) was born on January 3, 1979, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is the son of Eric Brian Carter and Diane Owens. Lief is survived by his parents and siblings, Erica Diane (Hatch), Landy Nikole, Karsten Lee, Signe Brighette (Leatham), Anniken Kayla (Rose), Denae Breanne. Mary Ann and Leif were married on March 5, 2014 in Springville, Utah. They have not left each other’s side since then. They worked together, played together and loved each other deeply. Leif and Mary Ann expressed gratitude daily for everything. Their favorite activity was to be outdoors and hike and explore new places with their horses and dogs.