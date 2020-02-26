1932-2020
Leila Watkins Hill, of Provo, Utah passed away Saturday, 22 February 2020 at BeeHive Homes of Provo, of causes incident to age. She was 87 years old.
Funeral services will be held Friday morning, 28 February at the Edgemont 9th Ward chapel, located at 4300 North Canyon Road, Provo, Utah. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Provo City Cemetery directly following the service. A family dinner will follow at the same church building.
Please visit the Berg Mortuary website at https://www.bergmortuary.com/obituaries/ where a full and complete obituary will soon be posted.