Leland Grand Harper
1936 - 2021
Leland Grant Harper, 84, slipped into eternity Tuesday, July 13, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 58 years- Mary Katherine Brady Harper (Mary Kay) and their children- Paula Harper, Debbie & Brad Norton, Laura & Roger Ridd, Brady & Jessica Harper, Jenny & Rick Nettesheim, Matt Harper, Mark & Millie Harper, Rachel & Jared Heath. They have 34 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Born Dec 26, 1936 in Albertson, NC to Rodolph Dennis & Eva Smith Harper, Leland had a lifelong passion for sports, singing, and fishing. He also had a profound love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, serving in the Northern California Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1957-59). He then moved to Utah to attend BYU where he met Mary Kay. They were married June 4, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple. Leland served in the Utah National Guard and worked for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), retiring in September 2000. He and Mary Kay served as temple workers for many years.
Siblings: Rodolph Dennis (R.D.) Jr. & Virginia Haymore Harper (deceased), Margaret & Carroll Haymore (deceased), Walton (deceased) & Eleanor Batchelor Harper, Lynn (deceased) & Juanita Wray Harper, Frances Harper Peedin (deceased), Vernon & Juanita Doyle (deceased) Harper, Richard (deceased) & Clarnell Behunin Harper, Pat & Jim Patton, Faye & Jim Young, Gary & Judi Long Harper and Michael & Linda Frederick Harper.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the LDS chapel on 762 East 1200 North in Orem, Utah. The funeral will be held at the same location on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm, with a viewing prior from 12:30 - 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Foundation or to support missionary efforts. www.LatterDaySaintCharities.org.
Premier Mortuary will be managing the affairs. See http://www.premierfuneral.com for more information.