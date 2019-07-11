1965-2019
Len Raymond Carlile, born in Salt Lake City on April 6, 1965, has now departed this world but has left it a better place for having graced it with his kind spirit and having brought happiness to all friends and family who ever knew and loved him. He died on Monday, July 8, 2019, in American Fork, Utah, at 54 years of age.
Born to Don R Carlile and Dulcie May (Blake) Carlile, two-year-old Len was taken into the Midvale, Utah, home of his aunt Theda A (Carlile) Johnson and her husband Jay O Johnson. They loved him and nurtured him, helping him develop the smile we all have admired and ever will cherish.
Challenged his entire life, Len’s purity of spirit invited all who knew him not only to be better but to love better. He is and will continue always to be an inspiration to all who cared for him and knew him.
Everyone at the Utah State Developmental Center, who watched over Len through the years, did so with the compassion and love that he deserved as a child of God. They indeed were devoted servants to one of God’s chosen sons. We as family are so very grateful to them for their loving care in his behalf. Len’s life was enriched by their care for him. Thanks especially to Clarissa Keesler, Jed Cook, Lynn Hjorth, Gary Raulston, Jennifer Meek, Melissa Sprague, Laura Goodman, Tylar Elliott, Sara Lundell, Brenda Gordon, Gary Newman, Steve Butler, Heidi Lindsay, Aaron Lindsay, Greg Lindsay, Preslee Anderson, Wendy Lazarri, Kylia Johson, Ryann Slider, Ammacie Clegg, Ivana Santilan, Tiana Street, Kaitlyn Washburn, and Elaine Whitcome. We would also like to thank Karen Woods for her service to Len.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Len’s behalf to the Utah State Development Center — Business Office, 895 North 900 East, American Fork, UT 84003. Friends and family may visit the online guest book and share a memory of Len at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM -10:30 AM on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the LDS Church, located at 835 North 860 East, American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. A 2:30 PM graveside service will be held at the Heber City Cemetery.