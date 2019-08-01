1971-2019
Lenard “Allen” Hair of Provo, Utah passed away 7/27/2019. Born 7/21/1971 in Payson, UT to Lenard “Dee” and Alice K Pace Hair.
Allen was raised in Provo and was a loving Brother, Uncle and friend to everyone.
He is survived by two brothers Robert “Steven” Hatch Sr., John Thomas (Tom) Hair; three sisters Alice Rebecca (Becky) Hansen, Annadee Hair and Tamara Adell (Tami) Herman. Many nieces and nephews who will miss him teasing them.
Services will be held Friday August 2nd at 11 am at Sundberg-Oplin Mortuary with a viewing Thursday August 1st from 6-8pm and an hour prior to services.
For the full obituary, visit SundbergOplinMortuary.com.