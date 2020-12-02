Lenda Lee Beck Castleberry
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, our mother and grandmother passed away at her home of 54 years, in Spanish Fork. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Spanish Fork, Utah, a daughter of Demar and Helen Diamond Beck.
Lenda grew up in Leland and that small community was always a very special place to her. She had one brother and two sisters and had a very happy childhood. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School. She married Glen Charles Castleberry on April 28, 1960. Together they had one son, Neal, and a daughter, Sheila.
She worked for many years as a school secretary at the Spanish Fork Middle School and later at the Payson Junior High. She befriended many students over the years and was loved by all the students with whom she came in contact.
Lenda was an amazingly positive person and always had a smile for everyone she met. She enjoyed the mountains, being outdoors, and especially loved thunderstorms. She loved walking to the ballpark to watch her family play. She took flying lessons and always loved being in planes. She enjoyed painting in oils and playing the piano in her living room. Most important to her, always, was her family.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to visit the temple. She served in many church callings over the years, possessing an in-depth knowledge of the scriptures, and taught gospel doctrine for many years.
Lenda is survived by her son, Neal Beck Castleberry; and her daughter, Sheila Dawn Simpson; her five grandchildren: Nelson, Chase (Lindsey), Cole, Anna Lee and Nikolas. She welcomed her first great-granddaughter, Sage, this fall. Also survived by her brother, Ronald (Shirley); and sister, Bonnie Cass (Bruce). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; and sister, Betty Rae Larson (Ted).
Private funeral services for family will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com