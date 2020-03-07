1943-2020
Leo Thomas Jolley, loving husband, father, brother, friend, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Wednesday morning March 4, 2020 at the age of 76 with his family by his side.
He was born October 21, 1943 to Billie and Ruby Jolley in Provo, Utah. Leo attended Provo High School and graduated from Barber School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married his sweetheart, Bertha Mary Jolley on May 31, 1963. The marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple on October 10, 1987 for time and all eternity. Leo worked at Geneva Steel for 13 years, but he was best known for his 25-plus year career as a barber in Provo. Young and old alike enjoyed a trip to Leo’s Barbershop to sit in his chair and experience an old fashion cut and a friendly smile! Leo was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. “Papa” could always catch a fish when everyone else got skunked!!
He loved his family deeply. Dad spent many hours in the service of others and quietly helped those who were struggling and overlooked. Dad had a big heart and extended his love to all. His countless acts of service and his kindness blessed the lives of many. He will be missed!
Leo is survived by his son, M. Thomas Jolley; daughter, Lisa M. Sorensen (Jim); siblings, Dave Jolley, Maevonne (Wille) Valdez, Annie (Lloyd) Reed and Lois Lemmings; eight beautiful grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his spouse, parents and brother, Bud Jolley.
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Riverton Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center. May God bless you for the special work you do.
Funeral services will be held at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. A viewing will be held at Berg Mortuary Monday morning March 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.