Leon Orin Swenson
August 15th, 1936 - October 28th, 2020 (age 84)
Leon Orin Swenson, age 84 of Springville Utah, passed away at his home Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Leon was born August 15th, 1936, in Los Angeles California, to Orin and Louise Swenson, the first son of their seven children. At the age of three, they moved to the family's farm in Lindon Utah.
He met and later married Kathleen Jorgensen on December 15th, 1956, in Las Vegas Nevada. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Greg, Dann and Kristin and have spent their married life in Springville Utah. Leon was an extremely talented painting contractor and built a lifelong, highly respected business along with his two sons, retiring in 2002.
Leon was an avid outdoorsman, boater and golfer.
Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kate; his 3 children Gregory Swenson of Salem Utah; Dann Swenson of Springville, Utah and Kristin (Matthew) Mecham also of Springville Utah, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister, Deb; grandson David; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Provo City Cemetery. There will be a viewing for family only at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 S. in Springville from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the graveside. For everyone's protection the family requests that masks be worn.
Dad we hope you knew how much we appreciate all you have done for us. We have so many great memories of baseball, hunting, fishing and weekends at the lake. You were always a great example of how to treat others and what hard work can do.
We could never wish for a better Father and Papa. We love you so very much.