Leonard Collins Mackay
1930 - 2020
Leonard Collins Mackay, age 90, passed away surrounded by family on August 11th, 2020, exactly five months after the passing of his beloved wife of 68 years, Lillie. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. Leonard was born in Roosevelt, Utah on August 10th, 1930 to David Orson Mackay, II and Mary Hannah Collins Mackay. The family moved to Provo where he grew up on the Mackay Family Farm, which was located where the BYU Law School is today. He attended BY High School then transferred to Provo High School, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Being the youngest in his family, all four of his older brothers served in World War II when he was a teenager. Leonard joined his brother's efforts when he served in the army during the Korean conflict at Fort Ord, California.
After high school, he attended BYU, where he was a pitcher on BYU's baseball team. One year into his studies, he was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the British Mission fulfilling his mother's sincere desire to have a son serve a mission. Upon returning from his mission, he met his future wife, Lillie, at a winter social. They were married in the St. George Temple on June 19, 1953 and had five beautiful children. He graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's degree in Education Administration.
After graduating from BYU, Leonard taught health, P.E., driver's education, math and English at Provo High School for 19 years where he also coached football, basketball, and baseball. In 1977, he became the Athletic Director at Timpview High School where he worked until he retired in 1990, having taught and coached hundreds of students over 32 years in the Provo School District.
Leonard loved to serve his community. He served on city boards and held many leadership positions in his church. Leonard and Lille served a mission together to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, followed by three consecutive missions in the Provo Utah Mission.
Leonard is survived by their five children: Stanley Glenn Mackay (Pam), Cynthia Dall (Craig), Susan Bramble (Curt), Cheryl Mackay, and Leslie Shull (Andy); 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. He was a man of integrity, loyalty, and faith as well as a connoisseur of cream puffs, apple fritters, ice cream, and old Western movies. Being an avid BYU sports fan, he never missed a BYU football game. He always had a kind word and a twinkle in his eye for everyone he came in contact with, and when his memory began to fail him, he called all of his girls "sweetheart." He will be dearly missed by all of us, but we find comfort that he has been joyfully reunited with his eternal companion, Lillie.
Leonard touched many people throughout life's journey. We would like to thank everyone who made his family's lives better through so many tender mercies. A viewing will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary on Friday August 21st from 6-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Grandview 9th ward on Saturday August 22nd at 11am. To help promote social distancing, the services will also be live streamed at www.nelsonmortuary.com.