1929-2020
Leonard Eugene Steele, age 90 of Goshen, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Goshen, Utah September 18, 1929 to Leonard H and Sarah Lillian Dodds Steele.
He grew up in Goshen and attended Goshen schools and vocational school. He married LouRita Stilson July 12, 1950. He entered into the army on January 12, 1951 during the Korean war and was honorably discharged February 3, 1953.
Gene worked as a mechanic most of his life at various companies including City Auto Sales, Geneva, Western Refrigeration, and South Eastern Public Service. After he retired he worked part time maintenance for Nebo School District.
He loved getting pine cones with the family and to cut wood with his grandkids in tow. Survivors include his children, Larry Steele (Provo), Karen (Joe) Vigil (Neola, Utah), Joyce (Dave) Lant (Spanish Fork), Cindy (John) Bartlett (Las Vegas, NV), Jeffrey (Bonnie) Steele (Santaquin); siblings Wayne (Lavinia) Steele, Loyle (Roe) Steele, Dale Steele and Reva Shoell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife LouRita, a daughter LouAnn Smith, a granddaughter, and a grandson.
The family wants to thank Seasons of Santaquin and staff, Canyon Home Health and Hospice for all the great care and kindness during this difficult time. Also his grandchildren Angie and Jason Cook for all they did for grandpa over the years.
A viewing will be held Saturday June 6th from 12:00-1:00 pm at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin, followed by graveside services at the Goshen City Cemetery at 1:30 with military rites by Spanish Fork American Legion Post 68. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.