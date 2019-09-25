1932-2019
Leonore Judith Robertson Olson was born April 28 1932 in San Francisco CA to Russell and Ruth Robertson. Lee converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on March 31, 1951. Mom returned to school while raising 6 successful children and found her passion as an elementary school teacher. She was sealed to Rees Olson on March 29, 1986. They spent many years doing their passion of serving missions in Jamaica, Germany and Kentucky. They spent countless hours together doing temple work and moved frequently until finally settling in Springville where Rees must have cured her “itchy feet”.
She is survived by her 6 children, Kim (Dave) Brown Cocoa Beach FL, Craig (Becky) Brady, Orem UT, Steve (Lorainne) Brady Tualatin OR, Keith (Jan) Brady Farmington UT, Todd (Soledad) Brady de Garcia Lago Vista TX, Lisa (Rich) Penrod Whitefish MT. Together they had 96 grandchildren including great and great great grandchildren. Lee will be She was preceded in death by her amazing soul mate Rees on April 4 2009 and was ready to reunite with him, her parents and grandchildren Richard, Austin and Jonathan. She will also be missed by her ward family.
A private graveside service for family will be held at 11:00 September 26, 2019 at the Payson City Cemetery. A casual remembrance of mom will be held at 1:00 in her ward at 760 N 400 E, Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ward mission fund.