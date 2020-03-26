1939 — 2020
Leontine Carter Gamette, 80, of Highland, Utah passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, having completed her lifelong mission of service.
Leontine was born Nov. 27, 1939 to Elmo LeVon and Dora Gourdin Carter in Provo, UT. She married Jay R Gamette Feb. 25, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
She lived for and dedicated her life to raising her posterity as a skilled educator, homemaker, example, and friend. She was a sweet and virtuous woman. She was completely devoted to her family and eternal sweetheart.
Leontine and Jay lived in Salt Lake City and then became founding and long-time residents of Highland City. Together they served full-time in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission. She was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served valiantly. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and researched family history actively. She had strong faith and testimony, and dedicated her life in the service of others, compassion to all, and love without exception.
Leontine loved family traditions and togetherness. She is an example of courage through adversity, righteous living, and endurance to the end.
She is survived by her children, Jill (Jordan) Day, Marilee (Douglas) Bassett, Shari (David) Iverson, Natalie (Michael) Barron, Matthew (Nicole) Gamette, Andrea (Robert) Crawley; 23 grandchildren and their 6 spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Loy Brown; and brothers, Gary LeVon Carter and Thomas Laughlin Carter.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with an anticipated memorial when the COVID-19 pandemic no longer prevents large gatherings. Interment, Highland City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her great-granddaughter through the "Ivy Bassett Heart Fund" at Zions Bank.