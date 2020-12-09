LeRoy Cox Heaton
1925 ~ 2020
LeRoy Cox Heaton's knowledge of the Plan has magnified. (January 25, 1925 - December 5, 2020). Our family treasures the precious moments with Dad and Mom days before his passing. Dad was enduring, not wanting to withdraw from his beautiful wife. Afterward, Dad peacefully crossed the veil, to ensure glorious attention to his bride with grace. LeRoy was the youngest son of 10 children, born to Israel & Charlotte Cox Heaton. He is the Patriarch of 6 children, 37 grandchildren, 104 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren yielding 153 heirs to his loving kindness who will dearly miss Grandpa's fun, tunes, and clips of his irreverent but well intentioned nature. Dad is survived by his eternal companion, Esther Ruth Smith Heaton and his children RuLea Brooksby Taggart, Linda (Sherrell) Berrett, Lyle (Patti) Heaton, Dale (Marlene) Heaton, Gary (Sandy) Heaton and Shaun (Angela) Heaton. Dad was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and their spouses as well as his 2 sons-in-law, and three grandchildren*Gratitude to the nurses, cooks, and administrators at Spring Gardens and Osmond Care assisted living centers and Yarrow Hospice care for their extraordinary kindness. They couldn't say enough how they enjoyed knowing Mom and Dad and watching their love continue to blossom**The complete obituary can be found at www.premierfuneral.com. Information on how to access the webinar for the services can be found at this website.