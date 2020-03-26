1931 — 2020
On March 21,2020, our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Great-Great- Grandpa, brother, and friend, LeRoy Hennings Webster of American Fork passed away. He was 89 years old.
LeRoy was born on January 19, 1931 in Preston, Idaho to Theron Mendenhall Webster and Lillian Selma Manito Hennings Webster.
LeRoy spent his earliest years in California but most of his life was spent in American Fork where he was active in sports and graduated from American Fork High School.
On June 1, 1950, LeRoy married his sweetheart Patricia Day. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they had 5 children whom he loved dearly and served tirelessly.
He was an active member and had a strong testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his Savior and Heavenly Father very much. He had the gift of being able to get answers to his prayers and taught his children how to walk on the covenant path.
LeRoy was a boilermaker at Geneva Steel for 37 years. He LOVED the outdoors and especially hunting and guns — there were many stories told from his youth and with his kids about hunting. Also many wonderful and funny memories made during family camping trips.
LeRoy was so proud of his posterity — 90 of us in all. And each of us will miss his sense of humor and his presence in our lives very very much.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his eternal companion Patty, who he is thrilled to be reunited with, his parents, his brother, Dale, and 2 precious grandsons.
He is survived by his children: Pamela (Richard) Strode, Jeffrey (Jullee) Webster, Wendy (Kerry) Shepherd, Kerry (Kris) Webster, Troy (Debbie) Webster, 18 grandchildren (12 spouses), 42 great-grandchildren (2 spouses) and 6 great-great-grandchildren, his brother Clair Webster and sister Lorraine Pierce.
Thank you to Summerfield Assisted Living employees and Envision Hospice especially Nate and Gwen for the exceptional way they cared for Dad in his final weeks.
