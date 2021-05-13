LeRoy Lee Condit
1930 - 2021
LeRoy Lee Condit passed away peacefully May 9, 2021, at the age of 90.
LeRoy was born August 5, 1930, in Albuquerque, NM to Watson Ellsworth Condit and Esther L. Shields. He was the 7th of ten children. He graduated in 1949 from Delta High School in Delta, CO. During his high school years, he played the tuba and sousaphone in the band and orchestra and played football as an offensive and defensive tackle.
He met his eternal companion and sweetheart, Wanda J. Clark, in their 11th grade English class. They married 3 years later in the Methodist church in Delta, CO.
They moved to Albuquerque, NM, where LeRoy started his construction career. Shortly afterwards, LeRoy joined the navy and was stationed in Guam, where he and Wanda lived on the beach for 3 years before being honorably discharged and returning to the states.
The missionaries knocked on their door and the idea of eternal families made sense; they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1962. The family was sealed in the Mesa, AZ Temple on February 14, 1964.
LeRoy worked for George Rutherford Construction for much of his career, advancing from Laborer all the way up to Superintendent. Before the idea of sub-contractors, he was able to learn all aspects of construction. Later in his career he started his own company, Condit Construction, LLC. He was a skilled carpenter and really enjoyed building!
LeRoy welcomed the opportunities to serve others that the church brought to his life. He served as a counselor to 4 different bishops, as a ward clerk, stake high councilman, stake executive secretary, and high priest group leader. He and Wanda served as temple workers in both the Denver and Provo temples.
LeRoy is survived by three daughters, Beth (Hal Gunter), Julie Snelgrove Brown, and Amy (Troy Lilly), 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the nurses, aides, and staff at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veteran's Home for the care and compassion unselfishly given to our dad.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the chapel on 3477 East River Bottom Road, Spanish Fork, UT at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 am - 10:45 am. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the US Navy Honor Guard.