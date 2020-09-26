Leslie Gerald Nielsen
January 31, 1939 - September 23, 2020
Leslie Gerald Nielsen, 81, of Orem, returned to his beautiful wife and Father in Heaven on September 23, 2020. He was born January 31, 1939, in St. Johns, Arizona, to William Ole Nielsen and Gwendolyn Tiffany Nielsen.
Although he went through life mostly known by his middle name Gerald, he was known by some as Jerry or by his childhood nickname "Pinky", a tribute to his beautiful strawberry red hair. Gerald graduated from St. John's High School in 1957 and went on to study at BYU where he met and soon after married the love of his life, Donna Rae Anderson.
Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various positions in the Scouting and Men's Organizations, Stake Presidency, High Council, Bishoprics, and is most loved from his time as Bishop of the Orem 2nd Ward.
His life was dedicated to public service as an Orem Police Officer. He served through a multitude of roles, a few including: Identification Officer, Evidence and Photography Specialist, Lead Detective, Sergeant, UPOA Chaplain, Public Information Officer, and acting Chief of Police. Gerald received a multitude of accommodations and awards for his service to the citizens of Orem. He delivered 9 babies during his career. For many years he was heralded as a top shooter in the state of Utah and displayed many trophies from state and regional competitions. He retired in 1996 after 30 years but continued to serve the public in various ways.
He is survived by his 4 sons and 1 daughter, Rick (Becky) Nielsen; Craig (Sonya) Nielsen; Mike (Rosaura) Nielsen; Lori Ann Dkhissi; Scott (Nicole) Nielsen; 26 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Gwen, his wife Donna, along with his stepmother Olivia, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and a precious granddaughter, Shelby Nicole.
Whether you knew him through his police work, his church service, during his years as a meat cutter, T.V repair man, in the traffic court, or through one of his hundreds of public speaking events - He was caring, humane, sympathetic, wise, personable, friendly, funny, loved to tease, countless lives were changed and made better just by knowing him.
Gerald will be honored with a viewing on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 6 - 8 P.M. at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. A Graveside Funeral and Orem City Police Honor Guard Flag Folding Ceremony will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Orem Cemetery, 1520 N 800 E, Orem.
We ask that if you attend these services you follow the current guidelines of practicing social distance and wear facemasks. For those who are unable or choose to not attend in person, the Graveside Service will also be available through live streaming online at www.walkersanderson.com, Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.