1928 — 2019
Lessa Rasmussen Robins, affectionately known as Nanny to her dozens of grand and great grandchildren, was born on September 14, 1928, in Vernal, Utah. She passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, in Sandy, Utah.
She was the precious daughter of Grand and Celestia (Batty) Rasmussen. She was raised in Lapoint, Utah along with her only sibling her brother, Max who was eight years older (died in 2018). Although Max loved her dearly, he was a tease and never missed an opportunity to joke with her. Lessa, in turn, developed a fantastic sense of humor and loved getting a laugh from anyone. In her later years, she often made sure she ate her ice cream before dinner quipping at my age why wait?!
She was married in the Manti Temple June 1, 1948, to Dr. Roland Kenith Robins. Together they had 6 children: Renee, Kenith Leon, Rhonda, Corinne, Rochelle and Roy Lynn. Her loving husband passed away on August 10, 1992 in San Diego. Lessa met Roland at BYU. She supported his work and the many moves including Oregon, Arizona, California and Utah that the family would make as he became internationally recognized for his chemical and cancer research. Blessing the lives of millions, this work led to the production of drugs that fight cancer, Parkinson’s disease, leukemia, hepatitis A, herpes and influenza. All these accomplishments were made possible by her love, support and prayers.
Nanny loved genealogy, playing the piano, eating cracked wheat with honey in the morning and jumping on her trampoline with her grandchildren. She truly viewed every day with a half glass full outlook. Her optimism and unconditional love are a legacy that will echo through her generations. She absolutely loved the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and showing visitors to her home the many pictures she displayed of her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center Street, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the mortuary Friday, November 1 from 6-8:00 p.m. and from 9:30-10:50 a.m. prior to services. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.