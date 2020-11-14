LESTER ALAN "LES" MINNER

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this morning. Decreasing cloudiness for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.