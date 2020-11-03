Lewis J. 'Bud' Wood
Lewis J. 'Bud' Wood, 73, of Orem, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a fall in his home. He was born January 19, 1947 to Lola and Sidney Jay Wood in Los Angeles, California. He married his eternal companion, Elaine Hansen, on January 17, 1969 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Bud attended Brigham Young University. He served an LDS Mission to Mexico City, Mexico. Bud faithfully served in many callings in the church including Scoutmaster, Gospel Doctrine Instructor, Executive Secretary, Bishop, Counselor in the Stake Presidency, and Director of the Geneva Heights Tri-Stake Family History Center. Bud's favorite and most important calling was that of a Home Teacher.
Bud began working at the Testing Center at BYU as a student employee in 1969 and retired as the Director of Testing Services over 40 years later in 2010. After his retirement, Bud and Elaine dedicated much of their time to helping others research and find their ancestors. Bud was well respected as a gifted Genealogist and was sought out regularly for his knowledge and expertise, especially in teaching classes on Ancestral Quest.
Bud was a lifelong scouter, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver distinguished service award. Bud's true joy was spending time with his family and he rarely missed an important event in any of their lives. Bud and Elaine are the grandparents to 34 amazing grandchildren and are currently expecting 3 great-grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his sweetheart of over 50 years, Elaine Hansen; his 7 children, Mike (Debbie) Wood of American Fork; Mark Wood of Nephi; Nathan (Paula) Wood of Colorado; Jared (Tiffany) Wood of Orem; Wendell (Jenna) Wood of Orem; Tamma (Glen) Pratt of Orem; and Melissa (Tyler) Bahr of Lehi; his Mother-In-Law Lila Hansen of American Fork; and his 34 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly Joyce Norton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 590 North 900 West, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, UT, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery.