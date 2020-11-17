LIEUTENANT COLONEL VICTOR WARREN HAMMOND, USAF (Retired)
Colonel Hammond was born in Salt Lake City, Utah 6 June 1924 to George H. and Annie J. Pocock Hammond. He passed away peacefully Wednesday 11 November 2020, age 96. He and his wife of 72 years, the former Laura Adams of Pleasant Grove, were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple 9 January 1948. The Hammonds have three children, Steven Lee Hammond, JoAnn Hammond Munk and Michael John Hammond. They have 15 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Colonel Hammond spent his early life in Tooele, Utah, graduating from Tooele High School in 1942. He served in an enlisted rank in the US Navy during WWII for approximately three years, completing this service in 1946 as an Electronic Technician First Class. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Utah State University in 1949. Upon graduation he entered the US Air Force where he served until retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1966. He earned a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Michigan in 1954. He remained with the Department of Defense as a civilian with the Office of Defense Research and Engineering retiring again as an Assistant Director of Defense Research and Engineering in 1972.
In 1971 he served on detached duty with the US Arms Control and Disarmament Agency as the Department of Defense member of the five-member inspection team visiting the Antarctic under the terms of Article VII of the Antarctic Treaty. This inspection was instrumental in clearing the way for the USSR and USA to agree on an on-site inspection verification method for the initial Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty.
Colonel Hammond enjoyed a second career in the private sector. He was a senior manager with the RCA Corporation's Missile and Surface Radar Division in Morrestown, New Jersey from 1972 until retirement in early 1992. He then consulted for the Institute for Defense Analysis for several years.
Colonel and Mrs. Hammond, a veteran of World War II US Marine Corp service, retired to Pleasant Grove, Utah. Colonel Hammond served a term on the Pleasant Grove City Council, chaired the City Planning Commission and later chaired the City's Board of Adjustment. He served as President of the Central Utah Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America in 2002 and 2003.
The Hammonds were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Colonel Hammond served in a number of leadership positions in the Church including member of High Councils, Elders Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, Bishop of two different wards, Stake President for ten years, and Regional Representative.
