Lila Christine Carter Tanner Apr 10, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lila Christine Carter Tanner, 77, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lila Christine Carter Tanner Lila Tanner Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!