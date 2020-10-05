Lila Marlene Allred Waite
1938 ~ 2020
Lila Marlene Allred Waite passed away September 30, 2020 at her home in Sutherlin, Oregon. She was born October 12, 1938 in Roosevelt, Utah to Harold Lavon Allred and Florence Leavon Allred. The family later moved to Orem, Utah where Lila attended Orem Highschool. On March 16, 1960 she married Gary Francis Waite of Springville, Utah. They made their home in Pleasant Grove, Utah and later in Springville, Utah where they lived for 44 years before moving to Sutherlin, Oregon.
Lila was a loving wife and mother that enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid seamstress that made beautiful quilts and embroidery. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling with their RV to locations like Alaska and Mexico. She liked to spend the winters in Washington, Utah after they retired. Lila loved the holiday seasons and always decorated her home with beautiful decorations.
She is survived by her husband Gary, her children David (Lucy) Waite of Telford, TN., Gayla (Clint) Young of Camas Valley, OR., and Bryan (Nicci) Waite of Spanish Fork, UT. 10 grandkids and 11 great grandkids, and her sisters LaRita Green, and Velda Constanzo. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters. Ellen Lea, Evelyn Jacobsen and Verna Crawford.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5th at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.