1931-2020
Lillie Mae Watters Mackay was born on October 14, 1931 to LeRoy and Martha Watters in Richfield, Utah. She passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 11, 2020. Lillie was the sixth of thirteen children and the first daughter. She enjoyed a childhood full of adventures in Richfield and on her grandparents’ farm in Beaver. Though her parents were not active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was young, Lillie had been baptized at the age of eight and decided to attend seminary while in high school where she built a testimony of faith that would continue to grow and sustain her the rest of her life. Upon graduating from high school, she moved to Provo to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. After working for three years as a seamstress to save money for school, she started classes at BYU. A few months later, she was sitting in a church meeting and the speaker was Leonard Mackay, a young man who had just returned from serving an LDS mission to England. She turned to a friend and said, “I am going to marry him someday.” After a happy courtship and during a snowball fight, Leonard proposed, and she said yes. They were married on June 19, 1953 in the St. George Temple. Lillie and Leonard had 5 children—1 son and 4 daughters. Though their children had many health needs, including the long-term care of her beloved daughter Cheryl, Lillie was a devoted and tirelessly compassionate mother. She was her husband and children’s strongest supporter and fiercest advocate. In her later years, she and Leonard devoted themselves to Church service, serving a total of 5 missions together: one mission at the Provo MTC, three consecutive missions in the Provo Utah Mission Office, and one mission as proselytizing missionaries in Honduras. In her final years, her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillie was a woman of unshakeable faith, incredible courage, and complete devotion to her family. Above all else, she was loved.
Lillie is survived by her husband, Leonard; her siblings, JoAnn Jones, Carol Watters, Mary Taylor, Martha Davis, Carlos Watters, Robert Watters; her children, Stan Mackay (Pam), Cynthia Dall (Craig), Susan Bramble (Curt), Cheryl Mackay, and Leslie Shull (Andrew); 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary (4780 North University Avenue, Provo) and Saturday, March 14th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Grandview 9th Ward Chapel (1555 North 1350 West, Provo). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at the Grandview 9th Ward Chapel. Lillie will be interred at the Provo City Cemetery.